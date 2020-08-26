LIVE: Celebrating International Dog Day

We Asked, And You Delivered With Amazing Dog Pics And Stories

August 26th is International Dog Day, a perfect time to celebrate our friends during the dog days of summer.

Dogs bring us joy, companionship, loyalty, and so, so much fun.

The American Heart Association even says research suggests dogs help you live longer, healthier lives.

That’s definitely worth celebrating, so we asked you to send in pics and videos of your furry family members. You guys were so generous emailing and posting pics on social media, so we shared as many as we could, including some of our own beloved dogs, in the video above.