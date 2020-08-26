Suspect in Grafton Police shooting now faces federal drug charges

GRAFTON, N.D.–The suspect involved in the alleged attempted murder of Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde is now facing federal charges for selling drugs.

The North Dakota U.S. Attorney held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the charges against 37-year-old Ruben Cruz.

Cruz reportedly sold drugs in South Dakota prior to the shooting in Grafton.

Officials have charged Cruz on three federal counts; two counts of drug trafficking and distribution and one count of possessing, brandishing and using a firearm.

Additionally, Cruz will face charges for the attempted murder of Officer Campoverde.

According to the North Dakota U.S. Attorney, Cruz could face at least 20 years in prison for the three federal drug charges.