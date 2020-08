Two More Upcoming Concerts In Fargo Postponed Until 2021

FARGO, N.D. — Two more shows at Fargo Theatre are being rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Bee Gees Gold was set for September 9th. It is being moved to Thursday, May 27th.

Three Dog Night is being moved from November 15th to November 14th, 2021.

Any tickets purchased will be honored for the new show dates.

If you have questions or concerns about the new dates, you can contact Tickets 300.