City of West Fargo waives fees at Transfer Station leading up to Clean-up Week

The fees at the Transfer Station will be waived beginning August 31.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo is encouraging residents to haul large items to the Transfer Station free of charge prior to Clean-up Week.

The fees at the Transfer Station will be waived beginning August 31 until September 14 when Clean-up Week begins.

With additional staff and sanitation equipment being used during Clean-up Week, the City hopes residents will lessen the load for the Clean-up crews by bringing items to the Transfer Station.

Sanitation Manager Logan Jacobson said, “If everyone placed 1 or 2 extra items out and hauled material to the Transfer Station in the weeks leading up Clean Up Week it will greatly help us keep up. It will also help us continue to practice our COVID-19 safety strategies for protecting our employees.”

During Clean-up Week, residents should place items on the curb at 4 p.m. the day before their garbage is collected.

The Clean-up Week schedule is below:

• Monday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 4: Household large items picked up curbside. Appliances accepted at the Transfer Station for no additional charge. No construction debris will be accepted curbside

• Monday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 11: Household large items picked up curbside. Appliances accepted at the Transfer Station for no additional charge. No construction debris will be accepted curbside

• Monday, Sept. 14, through Friday, Sept. 18: City of West Fargo clean up week. Household large items, appliances and construction debris will be accepted curbside. No branch collection curbside.