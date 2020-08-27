Federal Officials: “Slither Gang” Leader “Boogie” & Others Indicted

FARGO, N.D. — The leader of the Slither Gang is indicted by a federal grand jury.

26-year-old Abbot Aho, also known as Boogie, from Fergus Falls faces a number of charges including robbery, use of a firearm and aiding and abetting.

Other members indicted include 21-year-old Josiah Aguilar of Dilworth, 21-year-old Jared Kaul of Fridley and 21-year-old Sarah Carlson of Minneapolis.

The members would conduct violent home invasions or set up victims to meet in public then rob them of drugs, money and weapons.

Federal officials say they later sold the drugs.