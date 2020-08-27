Local Organizations React To Kenosha Shooting And Share Racial Profiling Story

OneFargo is marching Saturday morning at ten at Island Park to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.

FARGO-MOORHEAD.- Sadness, frustration, anger.

“Not only are we in a pandemic, but we are in a fight against our lives as black people in this community,” one of the organizers of Black Lives Matter Faith Shields-Dixon said.

Emotions that keep replaying like a broken record every time a black life is lost or hurt after an encounter with police.

“Very sad to watch another young black man being murdered or hunted down on national TV,” Shields-Dixon said.

“If nothing else, these are people. These are their lives. There’s no excuse for attempted murder or murder in general,” President of the Black Student Association at NDSU Kayla Jones said.

Nationally, Black Lives Matter and the Black Student Association say those who hold the highest power have to take action in order for change to happen.

Locally, they say there has been some progress made in the community as far as starting dialogue with city leaders and law enforcement, but Shields-Dixon says there has been no progress so far in putting those words into action.

“People want to do what they can to make it go away, but it’s not going away, because every time we open up Facebook, every time we listen to the news, we have another innocent life murdered. And so, no. I would say we have a lot more to do to see justice for those ones that lost their lives,” Dixon said.

Experiencing racism is still felt by community members of color in Fargo-Moorhead.

“I’ve had someone have the police call on them when they were walking home from work and he just had his hood up. And the police were called on him and he’d never been so scared in his life,” Jones said.