Man arrested after 120 MPH chase on I-94 beginning in Sanborn, ND

NEAR BUFFALO, N.D. – A Great Falls, Montana man is arrested after a 60 mile chase with speeds up to 120 miles per hour on Interstate 94.

The chase began by Sanborn, North Dakota which is between Jamestown and Valley City.

Authorities say the owner of the car was trying to sell it. They called 911 after the man took it for a test drive and didn’t bring the vehicle back after 20 minutes.

Highway Patrol says the vehicle got off the interstate in Tower City, got gas at a truck stop and got back on the road. The car drove over spike strips three miles east of the city, lost three tires and drove 30 miles before becoming disabled near the Kindred exit.

Troopers say the driver was going 108 miles per hour on one good tire.

“You always have to outweigh the cost to the benefit and that’s why the pursuit was originally discontinued in Valley City. The vehicle was observed passing on the shoulder. It became for the other motorists on the highway,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Luke Hendrickson said.

Police closed exits in Casselton, Mapleton and West Fargo.

23-year-old Alexander Holbrook faces fleeing, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under revocation charges.