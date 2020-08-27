Vikings practice goes on while 8 NFL teams sit out in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Eight teams including Packer and Bears elected to cancel practice

At least eight NFL teams postponed practices and scrimmages on Thursday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The Minnesota Vikings were not one of them.

The Vikings were supposed to have a walk-through at TCO Performance Center, but the only player to take the field at any point was Anthony Barr. Head coach Mike Zimmer was slated to talk to reporters, as were Gary Kubiak, Adam Zimmer and Kirk Cousins, but those sessions were first delayed before they were ultimately postponed.

The Vikings reportedly held a team meeting for two hours Thursday morning, which got emotional at times. They took the field at TCO Performance Center as planned for a 1:45 p.m. practice.

The New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team.

The Vikings are scheduled to practice at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, with the team planning on scrimmaging for a half with the Week 1 opener against the Packers nearly two weeks away.

The trend started Wednesday afternoon, when the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting. The NBA eventually postponed the three scheduled games Wednesday.

The WNBA postponed its games, including the Minnesota Lynx’s scheduled game against the L.A. Sparks. Several Major League Baseball games were also postponed.

NBA players decided Thursday to resume the playoff bubble in Florida, though Thursday night’s games have been postponed.