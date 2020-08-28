Bemidji Man Shares Experience Of Attending The RNC Virtually

Early voting starts in Minnesota on September 18th and October 19th in North Dakota.

BEMIDJI, Minn.- Roger Heger is the vice chair of the Beltrami County Republicans, is an accountant for the Department of Interior and an Army veteran.

He says he was disappointed he wasn’t able to be there and be with people who share his similar views and opinions.

Hay says he would have also loved to see the fireworks show at the end of President Trump’s speech in person.

“It’s as good as I think it could be done under the circumstances. Both conventions were well done. I just thought the finish last night was kind of spectacular and I’d love to have been in Washington D.C,” Republican National Convention Delegate Roger Heger said.

