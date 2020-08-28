Davies Volleyball Looks To Repeat As State Champs

After capturing the state title last season, Davies Volleyball looks for a chance to defend their title

FARGO, ND – Davies volleyball is a few practices into their 2020 season; A season that’s bound to look different, but one that still needs a champion crowned.

“We just all see this as a privilege to be in the gym right now so I think even that is just such a positivity booster,” said senior Olivia Marcil. “Just to come in this gym every day, see other girls, and be able to be on the court, get that playing time is just such an amazing thing to have right now.”

“We’re just excited to provide that opportunity for them right now and so far so good,” said head coach Carolyn Olson. “We’ve all been healthy and things are going pretty smoothly for us.”

After taking the home the 2019 class a. State title,the Eagles lost six seniors but saw an influx of fresh faces. Some new pieces in the mix but the makings of last year’s championship team are there.

We’re going to be challenged in certain ways at the beginning of this season but we’re going to continue to come out and get better everyday and by the end, we’re hoping to be challenged again and at that state tournament,” Olson said.

Talent comes with any title contender but there’s also an intangible that this team believes can provide a boost.

“One thing that really stands out to me is whenever I walk into the gym anytime, it’s instant positivity all the time and we’re always encouraging each other, building each other up,” said Marcil. “One person gets a kill, it’s like the whole bench is up screaming and I think that that energy just changes the game so much and I think that’s what lead us to win the championship last year”

“We’re really strong with the culture in this program and I think it’s one of the things that maybe sets us apart from others,” said Olson.