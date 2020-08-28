Fargo Public Schools Outlines Plan To Ensure Students Receive Meals

The district is set to start on September 2nd with Hybrid learning.

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Public Schools is not only ensuring that students receive the best education amid a pandemic, but also making sure they have full tummies while doing so.

“With the pandemic, we know that households may be struggling even more, and that’s why it’s still important that we provide these meal services to those students,” Nutrition Service Director Cindy Hogenson said.

And that means students will be alternating between school and home.

Those who come to school will experience lunch time a little bit differently.

“Times will be staggered and some classes will be eating in the lunchroom spaced out, out in the lunch tables. Other classes might be eating in the classroom and eating at their desk,” Hogenson said.

During the remote learning days, students will be able to come pick up meals at their respective schools for those days that will be spent studying at home.

Bagged meals will be available through pre-order.

Students doing the virtual academy will be able to pick up their meals every Wednesday at North, South or Davies High School.

“They come one day a week on Wednesdays and they pick up a bag of food that will provide them a breakfast and lunch meal for the following school days,” Hogenson said.

During the spring and summer the USDA had a waiver that allowed schools to provide free meals to students, that waivers expired at the end of the summer.

“Which means meals are charged to the students based on their payment status. So, some students qualify for free or reduced price meals based on some household information,” Hogenson adds.

The district says while at school, students will have less choices to choose from at the cafeteria because they want to ensure the social distancing.