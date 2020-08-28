Junkyard Brewing Unveils Their “Black is Beautiful” Beer

Local Business wants to show their solidarity with social issues

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Junkyard Brewing releases a special beer with the help of Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd.

The business has joined in with thousands of other breweries with their version of the Black is Beautiful Brew.

Once again the brewery is looking to lend their craft to a cause it believes in. All proceeds will go to non-profits in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Not only is Junkyard continuing with the spirit of the brew including the donation aspect but Mayor Johnathan Judd gave his input on the flavor.

“He’s got some flavors that are close to… That are near to his heart. He suggested that we do what basically amounts to a peanut butter s’more cookie, so we used graham cracker, chocolate marshmallow and, of course, peanut butter,” Junkyard Brewing Owner Aaron Juhnke said.

Junkyard started the day with one batch of two thousand cans