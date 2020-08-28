ND Gridiron Opening Night Roundup

North Dakota High School Football kicked off tonight across the state

FARGO, ND – Despite uncertainty a few months back due to COVID-19, the NDHSAA gave North Dakota High School Football teams the green light to play this fall. Tonight, the action kicked off.

The defending EDC champions, Sheyenne Mustangs, beat Grand Forks Red River 34-9 behind three first half touchdown from running back Barika Kpeenu.

Shanley opening up their second season in the EDC puts up 50 against Fargo South to win 50-34.

West Fargo 14 defeated Fargo North 12 thanks in part to 155 rushing yards.

Davies gets win number one of the Wayne Werremeyer era, 42-28.