Redhawks Win 5th Straight

Chris Coste's team got the bats going early in a series-opening win against the Goldeyes in Fargo

FARGO, ND – The Redhawks won their fifth game in a row, 12-1, on Friday evening against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

A Drew Ward RBI and Leo Pina RBI single in the third go the wheels turning for the Hawks, who were the visiting team at Newman Outdoor Field. Three more runs in the sixth following by four more the next inning gave FM a comfortable cushion.