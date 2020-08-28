Replay Games offers ‘Virtual Learning Environment’ for hybrid learning students

FARGO, N.D. – Replay Games in Downtown Fargo is offering a unique and fun way for kids to handle hybrid learning.

Parents can sign them up to take their virtual classes. Supervision, as well as help with classwork and homework will be available on site.

When kids finish their schoolwork, they will be awarded with time to play video games.

There will also be scheduled video game breaks including games like Dance Dance Revolution throughout the day.

“We have internet, we have space. Why not open up our building, let kids come in, have supervision for them, a little bit of ‘I don’t understand how to do this math.’ type help, and then reward them with time to play games?” said Tish Schnase, one of the owners of Replay Games.

12 slots a day are available for students to sign up and Replay Games says they are filling up fast.

Prices start at $50 per day, but are reduced to $37.50 per day if you sign up for more than four days.