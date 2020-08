White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator coming to ND tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. – National Coronvirus Task Force Coordinator Doctor Deborah Birx will be in Fargo on Saturday according to The White House.

Birx will be meeting with Governor Doug Burgum and participating in a roundtable with community and state health officials.

We will bring you the latest from the meeting on KVRR Local News at 9 Saturday evening.