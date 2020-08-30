Long-Time Sanford Donor, T. Denny Sanford, Under Investigation

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health’s CEO is responding to reports of a child pornography investigation involving long-time donor T. Denny Sanford.

Kelby Krabbenhoft sent a letter to all Sanford employees acknowledging the investigation and wrote that he is “deeply concerned about these reports.”

The Argus Leader reports that the investigation centers on an electronic device owned by Sanford.

It started in South Dakota last year and expanded to Arizona and California where T. Denny Sanford has other homes.

In his letter to Sanford Health workers Krabbenhoft wrote: “I want you to know that this matter does not involve our health system and we have not been contacted by law enforcement.”

T. Denny Sanford’s attorney, Marty Jackley, said “authorities responsible for investigating allegations obviously did not find information or evidence that supported or resulted in any criminal charges.”

T. Denny Sanford has donated around $1 billion to the Sanford Health system since 2007.

Krabbenhoft’s full letter:

Sanford Family,

Some of you may have already learned through a recent media report of an investigation related to Denny Sanford, a long-time donor to Sanford Health and many other non-profit organizations across the country.

Like you, I'm deeply concerned about these reports. There's nothing more sacred than the innocence of children, and our dedication to their care remains at the very core of who we are as a family. As you hear of this news, I want you to know that this matter does not involve our health system and we have not been contacted by law enforcement. These reports are unsettling and we take this matter extremely seriously. Our focus, however, remains on you — our Sanford family — as well as our patients, residents and the communities we serve. I'm grateful for your continued dedication to our important work of health and healing. I'm incredibly proud of the way each one of you shows up every day. You've all been through so much lately, and I'm honored to work alongside so many extraordinary people. We will continue to show up, we will always give our best, and we will forever meet adversity with strength and courage. Thanks for everything you do. Kelby Krabbenhoft

President & CEO

President & CEO Statement from Micah Aberson, Executive Vice President, Sanford Health:

“We are deeply concerned about these allegations and take this matter seriously. The allegation does not involve our health system and we have not been contacted by law enforcement. Our focus remains on our patients, residents and the communities we serve.”