West Fargo Man Run Over by Tractor

The accident happened west of Cooperstown, North Dakota

GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. — A West Fargo man is injured after getting run over by a tractor in Griggs County.

It happened west of Cooperstown shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Ryan Hoverson was working on a fence with another man when a parking brake malfunction caused the tractor to run him over.

Hoverson was taken by Sanford Airmed to Fargo.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.