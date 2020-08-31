Body discovered in Arvilla identified as missing woman

UPDATE: The Grand Forks County Coroner’s Office positively identified the body found in Arvilla as that of 35-year-old Erin Peterka.

Erin was last seen leaving a residence in Arvilla on July 31. Her body was discovered in a tree line on August 28.

The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Erin. Anyone with information is asked to call 701-780-8280.

ARVILLA, N.D.–The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office discovered a woman’s body in Arvilla on Friday.

The body was found in a tree row while investigators were searching for Erin Peterka. Erin was last seen leaving a residence in Arvilla at approximately 2 a.m. on July 31.

Authorities could not make a positive identification of the body, but say an autopsy at the UND Pathology Center will determine the manner of death and identification.

The ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Grand Forks County UAS Team, Turtle River State Park Officials, UND Aerospace and the Grand Forks Police Department assisted with the search.

Anyone with information about the body discovered or Erin Peterka’s disappearance is asked to call 701-780-8280.