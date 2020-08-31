Former Bison Shepherd Looking to Make Most of Second Chance With Green Bay Packers

Was cut halfway through rookie season; signed to practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Former Bison receiver, Darrius Shepherd, was the Cinderella story of Green Bay Packers Training Camp in 2019. Going undrafted, shepherd made the roster off a mini camp invite.

After being cut halfway through his rookie season, the Packers are giving him a second chance.

While the roster spot is not guaranteed, getting signed through the practice squad, Shepherd is in a new mental state. In year two, the 2018 All-American, has a better grasp of the offense and worked out in the off season with former teammate and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, Easton Stick, it’s given Shepherd more confidence to perform on a higher level..

“Its the NFL Its a small sample size. There’s a small margin for error,” Shepherd said. “You can’t really make those mistakes. I have to learn from that and grow and really just focus on coming to practice each day. Watching these vets each day like Aaron (Rodgers), Devante (Adams) and Mercedes (Lewis). How they go to work. Whether they have a bad day or not, they continue to be confident in themselves and make plays. This off season, I just tried to focus a lot on having that positive mentality. I did a lot of reading and just focused on how I can be better and what needs to happen going into year two.”

Shepherd could make his debut against the Vikings on September 13th.