Grand Forks Police investigating series of trespassing incidents

1/3

2/3

3/3

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating after a man was recorded breaking into a home several times.

Police say the man broke into a home in the 2500 block of 9th Avenue North twice between August 23 and August 30. The man was also seen in the backyard of the same home on another occasion. All three incidents occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The home owners were at home during the first break-in, but gone during the second. Camera footage shows the man walking through the house for several minutes and then leaving without taking anything.

The University of North Dakota Police Department reports a similar incident occurring at the Gamma Phi Beta sorority in November 2019.

Cameras from the sorority caught footage of the suspect who appears very similar to the man breaking into the Grand Forks home. However, police say it is too early in the investigation to know for certain if the incidents are related.

The man recorded breaking into the house on 9th Avenue North is described as a white man in his 20’s, approximately 5’9″ to 6′ tall, with a slim build and dark hair. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogger pants, black Nike shoes with a white swoosh and striped gloves or mittens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8007.