North Dakota named hardest-working state in America

UNITED STATES – We know it takes a certain toughness to be a North Dakotan.

WalletHub backs that up by naming The Roughrider State the hardest working state in America.

The website compared each state across 10 areas.

North Dakota is first in employment rate, second in average workweek hours and eighth in share of workers with multiple jobs.

It’s not just adults getting high praise as North Dakota takes the top spot in the lowest youth idle rate.

As for other states in our region, South Dakota comes in as the 11th hardest working state and Minnesota is 18th.

