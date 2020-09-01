KFGO News exclusive: Amazon to build large distribution center in Fargo

It will create 1,000 jobs.

FARGO (KFGO) – Amazon is coming to Fargo.

KFGO News has learned one of the world’s largest on-line retailers plans to build a 1-million square foot, three-story distribution center on approximately 110 acres of farmland north of Hector International Airport. It will create 1,000 jobs.

The property is located in the North Fargo Industrial Addition. Annexation and rezoning of the property into city limits has been underway since early summer with city planners and the planning commission. The City Commission gave final approval to the changes several weeks ago. City leaders, planning department staff, one of the family members selling the land and others KFGO News spoke with said they could not discuss the project at this time.

With several exceptions, those who handled the annexation and re-zoning said they dealt only with the procedures and were not told what the changes were for.

The builder, Ryan Companies, of Minneapolis, did not return calls. The project is so secretive Ryan Companies has given the project a code name, “Project 4.” Amazon has reportedly not asked for any local tax breaks.

Ryan Industries Central, a Wisconsin-based excavation company, not affiliated with the builder, has already started work on the property after receiving a city permit last week for site grading, erosion control and other work.

The earliest completion date is August of 2021.