Construction on Main Avenue Makeover expected to be completed by the end of the week

This years phase of the Main Avenue Makeover has improved the corridor between University Drive and Broadway.

FARGO, N.D. — This year’s phase of the Main Avenue makeover is nearly complete in downtown Fargo.

The project manager says the corridor of Main Avenue between University Drive and Broadway will be open to traffic by the end of this week.

Construction is nearly finished. Crews are using the next couple of days to finish up landscaping and electrical portions of the project.

“By the end of the weekend everything should be open,” said project manager Jared Heller. “Pedestrians have full access as we speak right now on both sides. No detours on that. We are excited to get it open. We appreciate everyone’s patience on this. The traveling public and the business owners along the corridor.”

Work between University Drive and Broadway concludes year two of the Main Avenue Makeover project.