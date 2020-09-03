Grand Forks driver strikes bicyclist Wednesday evening

The bicyclist was transported to Altru Hospital.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Grand Forks Police say the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on Demers Avenue when a bicyclist entered the roadway. The driver struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to Altru Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Grand Forks Police were assisted by the Grand Forks Fire Department, Altru Ambulance, the GFPD Collision Analysis Reconstruction team and the Northeast Regional Unmanned Aircraft System team.