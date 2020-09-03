Wentz Sidelined With Injury; Won’t Miss Week One

Lower Body Soft Tissue injury is day-to-day

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — After three consecutive seasons of season-ending injuries, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Carson Wentz, hits the injury bug once again. Wentz has been absent from practice the past two days due to a soft tissue lower body injury.

In a normal season, this would be the final week of preseason games when starters are scheduled to sit out. Providing them extra rest going into week one.

Head coach Doug Pederson says it’s a day to day injury and there is no effect on the QB missing the opener.

“What Carson is working through is nothing major. It’s just minor. Its day to day,” Pederson said. “This is actually a good time for this week to rest. As you guys know if we played a game on Thursday, a preseason game, he wouldn’t play this week anyway. All the back-ups would go so this is really a good time for him to really rest and for the majority of our starters to rest and prepare themselves for next week.”

The Eagles open up with NFC East foe, the Washington football team.