Coste Talks Red Hawt RedHawks

KVRR's Nick Couzin talks with interim manager Chris Coste about team's turnaround

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have gone from last in the American Association to in serious playoff contention the last 12 games.

Before heading on the road for the final six game , the RedHawks won 8 of 10 including an eight-game win streak.

What’s been the key to the turnaround? KVRR Sports Nick Couzin talked with interim manager Chris Coste about that before the final home game on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field.