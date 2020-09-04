Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page Football Preaching Message of Heart Through Season of Adversity

Spartans battling through the injury bug led by senior QB Zerface

HOPE, N.D. — Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page football came into the 2020 season having to fill the void of five seniors including running back Jack Ihry, who is a red-shirt freshmen at UND.

Fast forward to week two and the injury bug hit them hard. Losing their top receiver, Blake Jacobsen, to a broken collarbone. That brought a new mentality.

“We’re working hard. We’re trying to fill spots,” head coach Larry Fontaine said. “We’re trying to get are offense and defense on a roll. We’re working really hard and were just trying to get ready for the rest of the year. Taking it one game at a time.”

“Taking it game by game,” quarterback Owen Zerface said. “Whoever we go with that game, we go with, and try to do the best we can as a team and that’s really what we focus on.”

The spotlight offensively moves to quarterback Owen Zerface, a second-year starter and senior who has stepped in nicely to his role as a leader.

“He’s a great kid. He’s a leader. He’s grown up a lot,” Fontaine said. “I’ve known him since he’s been a little shaver. He’s just improved every year. He works hard and loves the game of football. Can’t teach the aggression that he has. We can’t tell him, but I don’t know if he’ll listen.”

“Command everyone out there. Make sure they know what they’re doing what they’re supposed to be,” Zerface said. “I learned from really good seniors and just trying to take their role and help the younger kids as much as I can.”

Zerface has seven touchdowns through the first two contests but continues to want to get better everyday.

“One thing I need to work on is just really just trying to find the more open receivers,” Zerface said. “I kind of force the ball in there quite a bit and I need to find the more open guys.”

The Spartans get into an important stretch of games against Tri-State, Mayville, Richland and LaMoure. Match-ups that could define their season.

“That four little game stretch will determine our season,” Fontaine said. “If we can get through there 2 and 2, 3 and 1 maybe. 4 and 0 would be great but that’s hopeful.”