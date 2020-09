ND High School Football Roundup

High School Football results across eastern North Dakota on Friday evening

FARGO, ND – Friday night lights were back and several teams notched convincing wins. Sheyenne took down Fargo North 42-14 while Shanley defeated Grand Forks Central 50-7.

Lisbon took down Oak Grove, 50-0. West Fargo improves to 2-0, beating Fargo South, 35-20.