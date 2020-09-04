Play of the Week Nominees: September 4

HCV, May-Port-CG Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is back! Some small town North Dakota love this week as Hillsboro battles May-Port-CG for the win.

First up, the Burros hosting Grafton. Gannon Limke shows the athleticism and goes up to snag the touchdown grab.

But is it better than what we saw from May-Port-CG?

The Patriots taking on Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. The deep throw and Logan Kruger there to pick it off in mid-air.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website of twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at 9.