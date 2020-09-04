Vehicle crashes into Sanford Occupational Health Friday morning

No one was injured during the crash.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department responded to Sanford Occupational Health Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.

Police say a man appeared to have suffered from a medical issue while driving which caused him to crash into the Sanford building.

The man remained on scene and was cooperative with officers. No one was injured during the crash.

The Fargo Police Department was assisted by the Fargo Fire Department and FM Ambulance.