Veterans Warrior Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Warrior Ride

The event is in support of local veterans

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Veterans Warrior Foundation hosts its 9th annual warrior ride aimed to support local veterans.

Participants had to pay a registration fee in order to be able to take part in the ride.

Those who registered were able to drive to local restaurants and bars.

After the ride, bikers gathered at the West Fargo VFW Post.

The event also had apparel for sale, a silent auction and a fire arm raffle.

One of the organizers says with everything going on in the world right now, it’s nice to have an event where people can come together and support one another.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in your community to help those next to you so, take care of your neighbor, take care of those that help take care of you. If somebody’s struggling, find a way to help them,” said Andrew Holmquist, the Vice President of the Veterans Warrior Foundation.

Two hundred motorcycles registered and about three hundred people part took in the ride.