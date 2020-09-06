Minnesota Twins Honor Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte
It's Armed Forces Appreciation Day at Target Field
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — It’s the 17th annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day at Target Field.
The Twins honoring Grand Forks fallen officer Cody Holte at their game against Detroit.
A short video played to show Holte’s love of baseball and the military.
Holte served with the North Dakota Army National Guard.
The baseball team also gave his family a custom jersey and letter of appreciation.
Video posted above from MLB.com