Volunteers host Indigenous census and voter info drive-thru event

The event took place at University Park in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A group of volunteers in Grand Forks is working to make sure local Indigenous communities get their voices heard and votes counted this election.

In collaboration with North Dakota Native Vote, they hosted a drive-thru event at University Park where community members stopped by to complete their 2020 census and get voting information.

The organizers say Indigenous people face a tough set of challenges when it comes to voting, including not enough access to information and transportation to voting polls.

The event aimed to educate those who stopped by about the process of absentee voting, as well as the importance of filling out the census.

Around 12 people filled out a census at the event.

“We said if we got one person to complete our census, then this event was a success and so, over a dozen is even better,” said Courtney Davis Souvannasacd.

Gift cards and t-shirts were given to those who completed their census.