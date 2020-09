Hillsboro-CV’s Limke Takes Home First Play of the Week Win of Fall Season

Limke's catch against Grafton took home 64 percent of the vote

FARGO, N.D. — The first, DJ Colter High School Play of the Week, is in the books.

After taking home 64 percent of the votes online — it goes to the Burros and receiver Gannon Limke’s catch.

HCV taking on Grafton in week one. Limke elevates for the grab getting the first touchdown on the night in a 19-0 win.

Congrats to Limke and the Burros.