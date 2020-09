Grand Forks Red River Boys Soccer Moves to Top of Standings with Win Over Shanley

Beat Shanley 3-0

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Red River Boys Soccer came into Tuesday tied with Davies a top the EDC.

After a 3-0 shutout win over Shanley and the Eagles lose to Grand Forks Central, the RoughRiders are now in first.

The RoughRiders scored three minutes in, adding two more in the second half.

Next up, Sheyenne, in Grand Forks, on Thursday night.