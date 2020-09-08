“Lager Queen of Minnesota” Highlights 1 Book, 1 Community Book Program

Metro-Wide Book Club Culminates With Virtual Artist Talk On September 24th

It’s an easy way to feel connected with your community during the age of social distancing. People across the Metro are digging into the same book as part of the 1 Book, 1 Community book program.This is the 9th year for the program.

This year’s selection is “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by Minnesota native J. Ryan Strahdal.

Readers are participating in a series of events related to the book right now, culminating with a virtual talk with the author on September 24th.

Lori West with the Fargo Public Library says the book is about two sisters who develop a rift, but come back together partially over beer.

West adds, “It’s kind of a family saga, but also definitely some comic parts to it. It’s got a lot of quintessential Minnesota, Midwest things in it, which makes it for a fun, light read.”

The book is available at local libraries in the Metro. Find more info about the author talk by clicking here.