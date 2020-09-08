Wentz Returns to Field From Injury; Ready for Week One

Wentz has some new changes to get use to

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — After taking a week off from practice, nursing some groin tightness, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback , Carson Wentz, returned to the field. The Eagles week one match-up with the The Washington Football team is just six days away.

The former Bison jumps back into a new look offense. Jason Peters moved from left guard, to Wentz’s blindside at left tackle, after 2019 first round pick, Andre Dillard,was lost for the season.

Both running backs, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, occupy the backfield. Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson return at receiver, however, 2020 first round pick, Jalen Reagor, comes in with no game experience.

That’s something Wentz says will take some getting use to when the team- has to build their own spark in front of no fans.

“I think its more the momentum and providing your own kind of energy,” Wentz said. “As a team, you have to provide that yourself. I know one thing for me, I’m not going to hear the crowd noise to know if the pass is complete or incomplete. I’m not going to see, the crowd noise will remain the same. Its going to be unique. Its going to be different but there’s a lot of unknown right now to be honest so we’ll see as we go.”

The match-up between NFC East foes gets underway at noon Sunday.