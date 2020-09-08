West Fargo man facing criminal charges from protest dies

Michael Griffin was arrested after the May 30th after the Black Lives Matter protest for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. His family is hurt that he was dealing with these charges during the time of his death and wants his side of the story told.

FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo man facing criminal charges for his actions during the May 30 Black Lives Matter protest has passed away.

47-year-old Michael Griffin was arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly struck a protester with his vehicle and drove three blocks with the man still on his car.

Griffin’s family maintains his innocence and regrets that his final days were spent under stress from these charges.

“Mike has always said from the get-go that it was this protester that jumped on top of his vehicle and I think that would really be important to the family to make sure that people know that he was in a really tricky spot and that he was in fear for his life,” said Griffin’s attorney Jennifer Braun.

The State Attorney’s office will file to drop all charges against Griffin.