Donald Trump, Jr. says his father will win Minnesota, slams Biden in Duluth rally

DULUTH, Minn. – To a room of 250 enthusiastic Trump supporters, Donald Trump, Junior held his Make America Great Again event at a ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

“They say we can’t win Minnesota. I disagree. What about you?” Donald Trump, Junior said.

The eldest Trump son addressed the smaller crowd of socially distant, mask-wearing supporters from across the Northland.

“I’ve never been to a campaign event. I’ve never really cared that much this year. Minnesota’s been Democrat for a long time and it’s about time that Republicans vote out there this year,” Clint Spieler of Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota said.

“I think it’s an important state for us and then I think we’re legitimately in play here. I think just a good representation of so much of America,” Trump Junior said.

Trump Junior directly addressed the handful of iron range miners and steelworkers touting what he calls his father’s achievements for American manufacturing jobs.

“The mining union endorses Joe Biden because the Democrats have a strong hold on the unions. The unions and steelworkers that were here today, I asked them as I’m walking off ‘Guys rank and file the guys that were doing the work, what’s the breakdown?’ They go 85 percent Trump,” Trump Junior said.

While enthusiastically speaking on what he calls the president’s creation of more jobs, the majority of Trump Junior’s speech was also dedicated to attacking presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden on both his mental function and his many years as an elected official in Washington.

“Joe Biden had 50 years to tackle these issues. He’s running on them but he didn’t do anything,” Trump Junior said.

Trump Junior’s speech comes as a new audio recording from journalist Bob Woodward was released in which President Trump seemingly downplayed the coronavirus knowingly in February.

“Fauci today went on the record and said I never believe Donald Trump downplayed anything. Donald Trump is a confident guy. he wants to look at things in a positive light. Of course Bob Woodward does that every time he believes he has to sell a book. It’s like a new scandal by next week it will be another scandal that they’ll say that Donald Trump did that will later be disproven,” Trump Junior said.

While the red MAGA hats were fewer, six feet apart and sat above masked and unmasked faces, Trump junior rode on their excitement to hopefully flip Minnesota red this November.

”That’s why it’s so important for you to be involved to make sure your friends are included to get them registered, to get them voting, to make sure they’re aware that they’re not alone,” Trump Junior said.