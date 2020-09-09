People gobbled up turkey and helped fight homeless at United Way event

FARGO, N.D. – At the eight Hornbacher’s locations in the metro, people came out to gobble up a turkey lunch at United Way’s event.

Gobble It Up kicked off Wednesday morning with over 2,000 pre-ordered meals before the event even started. Over 100 volunteers came out to help make this possible.

Hornbacher’s and their vendors donated all of the food for the event.

People were able to pre-order their food or come walk through the line.

“Normally, we hold this event in June. It’s our 13th annual this year. We were able to move it to September. Just reimagine it a little bit. The Hornbacher’s team was amazing. They do this everyday to make sure our community is safe. They were able to help us transform this into a take-out and to-go lunch event,” Kristina Hein-Landin with United Way of Cass-Clay said

All proceeds from the event will stay in the community to help United Way’s fight against homelessness.