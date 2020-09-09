Rothsay, NDSU Athletics Mourn Passing of Jordan Aaberg

Passed away at 29 after collapsing at home

ROTHSAY, Minn. — North Dakota State Athletics and the Rothsay community mourn the loss of former basketball player, Jordan Aaberg, who passed away unexpectedly this morning collapsing at his home. He was just 29.

Aaberg was a standout for the Tigers averaging a double-double his senior season. Leading them to their first little eight conference championship in 13 years.

With the Bison, Aaberg was part of the 2014 Summit League Championship team that went on to the NCAA Tournament falling to Oklahoma in the first round.

“I have kids that I’ve coached the past four to five years that remember watching him play when they were in kindergarten and first grade, ” Rothsay boys basketball coach Taylor Fuhs said. “Those kids always talked about him playing. Not necessarily just going division one, but that the atmosphere that he brought and that team brought when they won the conference back in ’08-’09. His legacy is still in the building with kids today.”

Aaberg is survived by his wife, Courtney and one-year old daughter, Delia.

There’s a GoFundMe page in his memory — that has already raised — over 10 thousand dollars — to assist the family — with funeral expenses.

To donate, click here.