Sheyenne Boys Soccer Suffers Second Positive COVID-19 Test Of Season

Able to resume competition tomorrow

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Statement from Public Relations Coordinator at West Fargo Public Schools:

West Fargo Public Schools has been informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a student athlete at Sheyenne High School. The impacted student is currently working with contact tracers from Fargo Cass Public Health and the ND Department of Health to identify any close contacts had during the period they would have been contagious. Once those close contacts have been identified by public health, WFPS will send the appropriate notifications to those individuals. These notifications will include length of quarantine, monitoring information, and information about a release from quarantine letter required for their return to school. It is important to note that if you do not receive one of these follow-up notifications, you were not identified as a close contact during the period of contagion and no action is required on your part. In response to this positive case, West Fargo Public Schools will ensure the deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization of areas the infected individual may have frequented.

You may recall our similar situation back on August 22, and the recommendation from FCPH at that time was to cancel all upcoming practices and games for the team until contact tracing could be completed. We did cancel today’s practice, as we didn’t want to bring students back before the identification of close contacts can be completed. Once close contacts are identified, the resumption of practices for those not identified is almost immediate. As for competitions, that is more of a numbers game…we can’t play until we have enough players to fill the roster.

Based on the results of contact tracing conducted by FCPH, the SHS soccer team will be able to resume practices and competitions as soon as tomorrow.