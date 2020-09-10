Cleanup Week begins Monday

People can dispose of tires, appliances and other large items for free

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Cleanup Week for cities across the metro begins Monday.

Those living in Fargo, West Fargo and Clay County can toss out larger items they no longer need.

This year, the pickup schedule will match each household’s recycling collection day.

Unwanted items should be set out before 7 a.m.

Two appliances and up to four tires and rims will be accepted per household.

Similar items should be separated into distinct piles and placed in containers.

City of Fargo Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett says,”It’s been happening for a good 20 years, so I think people kind of look forward to that. Not everybody has a way to haul large items, so it’s a way for them to get rid of it for free.”

A collection schedule map is available to determine when each household’s scheduled recycling day is.

For more information, click here.