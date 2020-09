Crews on scene of elevator fire in Grandin, N.D.

GRANDIN, N.D. – Fire crews and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office have responded to an elevator fire on the 900 block of Industry Drive in Grandin.

The call came in around 4:00 Thursday afternoon.

A conveyer inside the building caught fire.

Crews continue working to put the fire out. The Fire Chief says there’s no threat to the public.

We have a crew on scene and we will bring more details when they come in.