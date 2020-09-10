Floyd family considers legal action after alleged hospital data breach

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – The family of George Floyd is considering action against Hennepin County Medical Center for alleged multiple breaches of his confidential information.

A family lawyer said they were recently informed of breaches of Floyd’s data and that the employees no longer work at the hospital.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci said the family was very disappointed that “even in death, that George Floyd’s character is being maligned by people that didn’t have any business looking at his private medical record.”

A Hennepin Healthcare spokeswoman said, “Any breach of patient confidentiality is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”