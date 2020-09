EDC Football Roundup

Fargo Davies took Fargo South while Shanley defeated Fargo North

FARGO, ND – The Fargo Davies Eagles defeated the Fargo South Bruins 21-20 for the Eagles’ 3rd win in as many games to start the season. Meanwhile, Fargo Shanley beat Fargo North 26-6 to accomplish the same feat as their next door neighbor Eagles.