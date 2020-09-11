Pedestrian struck and killed in Fargo

1/1

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police and the State Patrol are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident Friday.

Police Sgt. Sam Bollman says an adult male was crossing the one-thousand block of 42nd Street South just after 1 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV that was headed north.

The man was dead at the scene.

His body was found about 100 feet from where he was hit.

The driver stopped at an intersection several hundred feet from the crash.

Shanyell Headswift, 32, of Fargo, was arrested for Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

Police say alcohol played a factor in the crash.