Play of the Week Nominees: September 11th

Lisbon, Shanley Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is back! This week its all about the individual performances.

First up, Lisbon taking on Oak Grove. What a night for Jordan Sours who scores three touchdowns in the first half en route to victory.

But is it better than what we saw from Shanley Volleyball?

The Deacons taking on the defending state champions, Davies. Hannah Hoedl had it going in the service game. 10 straight points off serve to turnaround an eight point deficit and give her team the set one win.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at 9.