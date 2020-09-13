Fans Gather for Sunday Football at The Lights in West Fargo

Although fans can't watch the game in person in Minneapolis, they're still enjoying it right here in town

WEST FARGO, N.D. — With no fans allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first NFL Sunday of the season was less than ideal for football fans in the area.

“Definitely disappointed, but I think with everything going on, there’s also a way to look at the bright side of things and be able to get out into your own community instead of going to Minneapolis,” said Alexis Meyer with West Fargo Events. “It is disappointing, but it’s nice to see that we have something else we can do.”

With the purple and gold on the big screen, inflatables for the little ones, and several food vendors to choose from, Sunday Football at The Lights in West Fargo brought in fans from across the metro.

“The kids are all playing, having a fun time,” said Vikings fan Diondrey Viken. “Everybody’s having a great time. People haven’t done this in how long?”

“I think everyone’s really excited that they have a place that they can enjoy and not have to be inside with everything going on, and it’s really a nice place for the community to come and hang out and enjoy and socially distance, too,” added Meyer.

Event organizers are encouraging mask-wearing and they’ve set up hand sanitizer stations across the plaza.

“This place is so big that when we get people out here, they are able to socially distance and keep away from others if they feel they need to be comfortable,” Meyer said.

For “Box,” owner of Top Dog Hot Dogs food cart, not watching the games in his hometown of Minneapolis is a disappointment.

“I think that football is one of the greatest forms of entertainment,” he said. “The fans not being allowed to be there and spreading them out or socially distancing them; this is insanity. This is insanity.”

But he says he plans on making the trip out later in the season. “I plan to go and see a game this year,” Box added.

For now, some fans say something is better than nothing. “We’ll take what we can get,” Meyer said with a laugh.

The Lights will be hosting Sunday Football through October 4th.